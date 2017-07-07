Wawa’s Proposal For Super Wawa in Upper Gwynedd Denied

Wawa stores with gas pumps are popular, but not at the cost of safety and added traffic congestion, according to the Upper Gwynedd Township Planning Commission, which denied Wawa’s plans for a proposed store on the southwest corner of Sumneytown Pike and West Point Pike.

Township and Merck attorney’s also agreed with the lack of safety and potential gridlock that they believe would likely impact that part of Sumneytown Pike, particularly near Merck, the pharmaceutical giant is the largest employer in Montgomery County. Wawa will have another chance to makes its case for approval in front of the Upper Gwynedd Commissioners on July 24th.

