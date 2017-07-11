Casey: GOP Healthcare Bill Sells Out Middle Class

The Republican healthcare bill is expected to be voted on next week, according to Pa. U.S. Senator Bob Casey.

He says, it’s good to know about the scheduled vote.

“I hope we can continue to mount opposition to the bill because this bill is not fixable, tweakable, or amendable in a way that would be acceptable to most of the American people.”

Casey says, the bill sells out the middle class.

“Because of what it will do to premiums and Medicaid.”

Casey was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday