Curb and Sidewalk Projects Planned in Souderton

Souderton officials are moving ahead with two curb and sidewalk projects.

Borough Council Monday night authorized going out to bid with the replacement of the concrete along Montgomery Avenue between 4th and 5th Streets as well as the installation of new curbs and sidewalks along County Line Road between Central Avenue and East Chestnut Street. Borough Manager Mike Coll says both projects will be put out for bid simultaneously.

“We’ll bid them as separate contracts, so depending on how the bids come in, the contractor may or may not get both of them, but we’re going to bid them all at the same time and then award them. They’re still going to be awarded and accounted for separately because of the grant requirement.”

Construction costs will be covered with a pair of Montgomery County Community Development Block Grants that total about 360,000. These are Federal Funds administered by the County that must be used for projects in neighborhoods where the median household income is

Low to moderate.