Lansdale’s Railroad Ave Could Open By The End of The Year

Railroad Avenue, closed for several years, could reopen for the exclusive use of Septa buses.

Lansdale Borough Councilman, Jason Van Dame says, paving the street will be the first step.

“That concrete paving would be handled by Septa. Parking for two buses to stage and rider shelters, as well as the Liberty Bell Trail would come along on Borough Hall side of Railroad Avenue.”

Lansdale Borough Council could vote next week to finalize the deal with Septa.