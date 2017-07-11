Lansdale’s Railroad Ave Could Open By The End of The Year

/in /by

Railroad Avenue, closed for several years, could reopen for the exclusive use of Septa buses.

Lansdale Borough Councilman, Jason Van Dame says, paving the street will be the first step.

“That concrete paving would be handled by Septa. Parking for two buses to stage and rider shelters, as well as the Liberty Bell Trail would come along on Borough Hall side of Railroad Avenue.”

Lansdale Borough Council could vote next week to finalize the deal with Septa.

Related posts:

  1. Septa’s New Parking Garage in Lansdale Opens
  2. Preparedness Survey Shows Pa. in The Middle of The Pack
  3. Jury Selection Continues in Pittsburgh
  4. Castor Pulling For The Prosecution in Cosby Trial
  5. Cosby Defense Cites Inconsistencies in Constand’s Testimony