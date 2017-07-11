N.P. United Way to Merge with Regional United Way

The North Penn United Way was a stand alone member of the United Way for several decades, but an announcement was released Monday stating that the chapter will merge with the Greater Philadelphia Southern New Jersey Chapter.

All of Montgomery County will now be covered by a single United Way. Regional C.E.O. Jim Cawley will be joined by other officials Wednesday afternoon on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest to address the changes associated with the merger.

