Person of Interest in Four Missing Bucks County Men

The mystery of four missing men continues in Bucks County.

Multiple Police Deaprtments and the F.B.I. are searching a farm in Solebury Township. D.A. Matt Weintraub says, investigators are now looking for a link between the four missing men and a person of interest.

“That may connect them to the property we’re searching, or connect them to Cosmo DiNardo perhaps. I can’t say if there is that type of information, but if there is, I beg of you to please give it to us and let us run it down.”

Weintraub, who suspects foul says, Cosmo Dinardo is behind bars on one million dollars bail in connection with a gun charge. DiNardo’s parents, Antonio DiNardo and his 47 year old wife, Sandra own the farm and a concrete contracting company based in Bensalem where they also own a home, which has been searched Police. Three of the men were last seen Friday and one has not been heard from since last Wednesday. Weintraub says, the search continues for 22 year old, Mark Sturgis of Pennsburg, 21 year old Thomas Meo of Plumstead, 18 year old Dean Finocchiaro of Middletown and 19 year old Jimi Patrick of Newtown. Making matters worse, calls to the cell phones of the missing men went directly to voice mail.