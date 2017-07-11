Standing Water Poses Danger This Time of Year

With summer temps soaring, a warning is being sent out to homeowners concerning standing water, which can become a breeding ground for mosquitos.

Local insect expert, Jay McGilloway with Moyer Indoor/Outdoor says, Moyer offers a program to address potential trouble spots and he suggests that anyone planning a special outdoor gathering might consider a special treatment.

“It could be a Wedding or a party and we can do a one-time treatment for the area, if there’s going to be tents set up or something like that, it gives them some relief that their guests aren’t going to be bothered and it works quite well.”

McGilloway was a guest on WNPV’s Bucks Mont Business Journal Monday morning.