Makeover For Rittenhouse Road Bridge in Towamencin

The County Commissioners last week approved putting the rehabilitation of the 99 year old span over Skippack Creek out for bid.

The work includes re-pointing the historic bridge as well as fixing some structural issues on its underside. County Transportation Planning Section Chief Matt Edmond says the idea is to keep the bridge functional as well as beautiful.

“It’s a stone arch bridge and it’s pretty majestic looking. It is a little on the narrow side but all we’re doing is a rehabilitation. So we’re not changing the type of bridge, we’re not replacing it.”

The bridge remains safe to use and more than three thousand vehicles cross it every day.