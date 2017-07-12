Person of Interest in Missing Bucks Co. Men Arrested

20 year old Cosmo DiNardo, a person of interest in the case of four missing Bucks County men has been arrested again for trying to sell a vehicle of one of the missing men, 21 year old Thomas Meo of Plumstead.

D.A. Matt Weintraub says, DiNardo is charged with theft of a vehicle after attempting to sell Meo’s car to a friend for 500 dollars. Meo, a diabetic, disappeared on July 7th. A diabetic kit was found in the vehicle at an Aquetong road property owned by DiNardo’s parents. The other men missing since last week in connection with the case are 22 year old, Mark Sturgis of Pennsburg, 18 year old Dean Finocchiaro of Middletown and 19 year old Jimi Patrick of Newtown. Police have been searching a Solebury farm owned by DiNardo’s parents for the last four days, and have found other evidence they’ve not yet released. Cosmo DiNardo was arrested earlier this week on a gun charge, but Tuesday evening his father, Antonio DiNardo, posted 10 percent of a million dollars bail. DiNardo is back behind bars as investigators continue to try to unravel the mystery of what happened to the four men. The DiNardo’s also own a home in Bensalem Township and own a concrete contracting company.