One Body Found, Digging Ongoing for Other Missing Men

The excavation of a large grave at a Solebury Township farm late Wednesday night led to the discovery of a body of one of the missing four men from Bucks County.

Bucks County D.A. Matt Weintraub says, it was a very sad moment when the body was found.

“Dean Finocchiaro, 19 years old of Middletown was found buried in that grave.”

Weintraube released the information at midnight Wednesday during a news conference. When he addressed the media Thursday at 11am he would only say that a search team is working to recover other remains located in the large grave.

“They’re down 12 foot deep and digging deeper every minute. They are tenderly, painstakingly, reverentially recovering remains.”

Weintraub would not answer questions about the additional remains. 22 year old, Mark Sturgis of Pennsburg, 19 year old Jimi Patrick of Newtown, and 21 year old Thomas Meo of Plumstead are still missing. Weintraub continues to ask the public for tips.

“The F.B.I. has set up a hotline for tips at 1-800-CALL-FBI and you can also go to Buckscrimewatch.org.”

20 year old, Cosmo DiNardo, whose parents own the farm, is behind bars on 5-million dollars bail for trying to sell Thomas Meo’s car. Meo is a diabetic. His diabetic kit was found in the car when Police located the vehicle on another property owned by DiNardo’s parents.