Traffic Advisory For Drivers in Towamencin Township

Green Lane Road is scheduled to be milled Thursday to get it ready for repaving next week.

Travel will be restricted between Sumneytown Pike and Liberty Bell Drive while the work is in progress. The roadway upgrade is part of the final phase of the Turnpike Widening Project in Towamencin. Township Manager Rob Ford says contractor Allan Myers is under agreement to do it without charge because of the disruption the project has caused in the neighborhood.

“It’s not just Green Lane Road, but the cul-de-sacs off of that. Over the last several years the road has been opened and closed at several times and they put up with some hardships and we’re almost there and we’re going to get a new road out of it.”

Ford adds that the contractor expects to have three lanes of traffic in both directions open in Towamencin by August 31st.