Cosmo DiNardo Admits to Killing Four Missing Bucks Men

Investigators now know one fact concerning four missing men from bucks county, they had the misfortune of crossing paths with 20 year old, Cosmo DiNardo from Bensalem, it would lead to their violent deaths on a farm in Solebury Township, a property owned by DiNardo’s parents.

The person of interest in the case of four missing Bucks County men confessed to murdering the men. 20 year old Cosmo DiNardo’s attorney, Paul Lange was outside the Bucks County Justice Center late Thursday afternoon confirming what DiNardo told D.A. Matt Weintraub.

“He confessed to his participation or commission of the murders of the four young men. In exchange for that confession, Mr. DiNardo was promised by the District Attorney that he will spare his life by not invoking the death penalty.”

When his confession was released Thursday, DiNardo was already behind bars on 5 million dollars bail for trying to sell the car of one of the men he admitted killing, 21 year old Thomas Meo of Plumstead. DiNardo also admitted to killing 22 year old, Mark Sturgis of Pennsburg, 19 year old Jimi Patrick of Newtown, and 19 year old Dean Finocchiaro of Middletown, the first of the men identified earlier this week. Dinardo says he burned the bodies and was assisted by a 20 year old Northeast Philadelphia man, who is now behind bars, his name has not been released. DiNardo admitted that there are two different sites where the bodies are buried. According to reports, DiNardo was involved in the sale of marijuana to the men, but that’s where the troubles began. D.A. Matt Weintraub has not yet commented on any of the statements made by DiNardo.