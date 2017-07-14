DiNardo and Kratz Charged with Murder in Missing Bucks Men

A confession from 20 year old Cosmo DiNardo in the killings of four Bucks County men Thursday and early Friday morning the arrest of a man who allegedly took part in the killings.

20 year old, Sean Kratz from Philadelphia. Both men have been charged with criminal homicide in the murders of 22 year old, Mark Sturgis of Pennsburg, 18 year old Dean Finocchiaro of Middletown, 19 year old Jimi Patrick of Newtown and, 21 year old Thomas Meo of Plumstead. According to DiNardo’s confession late Thursday afternoon, his motive was anger over the sale of marijuana to the four men. He admitted to burning their bodies. Kratz allegedly took part in three of the murders. Bucks County D.A. Matt Weintraub, at a news conference Friday afternoon in Doylestown was confident about the charges and the overall investigation.

“I’m satisfied at this time that based on the evidence that we have at this time we have the two men in custody that need to be brought to justice.”

18 year old Dean Finocchiaro of Middletown is only victim who has been positively identified. Investigators continue to dig and sift through dirt at the Solebury Township farm where the bodies were discovered. The farm is owned by the parents of Cosmo DiNardo. The four men were reported missing last week, which led to a massive search of the property.