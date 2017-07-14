Time Running Out For Drivers to Pay Fines To Pa Turnpike

The Pa. Turnpike Commission is sending out a final warning for drivers who have six or more toll violations or unpaid tolls.

Spokesperson Rosanne Placey says, the warning is particularly directed at those drivers who owe 500 dollars or more.

“We believe there are more than 10,000 people in Pennsylvania that fall into that category that have an aggregate number of violations, totaling more than 17 million dollars.”

Placey, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Friday says, drivers have until August 4th to pay their fines or they could have their licenses suspended. A new law starts on August 4th concerning the issue.