Man Killed on Septa Tracks Near Fortuna Station

A man was struck and killed on the Septa Lansdale/Doylestown Line Monday morning.

Septa says, the man was on the tracks at around 9:20 when he was fatally hit by the train headed toward Doylestown. Service between Lansdale and Doylestown was stopped until about 11:45AM. The man’s name has not yet been released. Hatfield Township Police is investigating the fatality.

