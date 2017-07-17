http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png News Director2017-07-17 15:16:372017-07-17 15:16:37Man Killed on Septa Tracks Near Fortuna Station
Man Killed on Septa Tracks Near Fortuna Station
A man was struck and killed on the Septa Lansdale/Doylestown Line Monday morning.
Septa says, the man was on the tracks at around 9:20 when he was fatally hit by the train headed toward Doylestown. Service between Lansdale and Doylestown was stopped until about 11:45AM. The man’s name has not yet been released. Hatfield Township Police is investigating the fatality.