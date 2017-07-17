PennDOT and Police Target Aggressive Drivers

PennDOT is teaming up with local Police Departments across the state to identity and ticket aggressive drivers.

PennDOT’s Brad Rudolph says, people who obey driving laws often get pulled in by the behavior of aggressive drivers. Rudolph urges drivers to take the high road.

“Sometimes people will come across an aggressive driver and the first impulse may be to give that driver an obscene gesture or do something that they probably shouldn’t be doing. We advise people not to challenge these types of drivers. Just don’t get involved. Hopefully at some point we’ll be able to get them off the road.”

Rudolph adds, police departments will have extra patrols in to target aggressive drivers, which includes speeding and tailgating, through August 26th. Rudolph was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Monday morning.