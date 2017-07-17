Sturgis, Finocchiaro, Patrick and Meo Remembered in Vigil

The Garden of Reflection 911 Memorial in Lower Makefield Township was the site of a vigil Sunday night for the young men whose lives were taken on a Solebury Township famr.

The community came out in support of the family and friends of 21 year old Thomas Meo of Plumstead, 22 year old, Mark Sturgis of Pennsburg, 19 year old Dean Finocchiaro of Middletown, and 19 year old Jimi Patrick of Newtown. People talked about the promise each of the men had concerning their futures. Elaine Barbetta attended church with the Patrick family. Barbetta says she’s heartbroken for the families who lost their young family members.

“They were so young and in the prime of their lives and it’s just so tragic.”

Many at last night’s vigil, attended by several hundred in the community, referred to the gathering as the light after the darkness. Sean Landman attended the vigil in support of his friend, Dean Finoccchiaro.

“Any time you called him, no matter what time it was he would be there for you to help you.”

Many at the vigil said the four men unfortunately came across the worst type of evil. Investigators now know that evil to be two cousins, Comso Dinardo from Bensalem and Sean Kratz from Northeast Philadelphia, both 20 years old. Bucks County D.A. Matt Weintraub has charged them with murdering the four men on the Solebury Township farm, owned by DiNardo’s parents.