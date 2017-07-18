Bucks Consumer Champ: Upgrade to Medicare Cards Coming Soon

There’s good news for seniors in protecting their personal information when it comes to Medicare cards.

Mike Bannon, Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection says scammers are always trying to steal social security numbers.

“Many senior citizens have Medicare cars with their social security numbers on them and nobody has ever like that and it needed to change and I’m happy to say that is going to change by April 2018.”

Bannon, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday morning says, if anyone ever has a consumer related question they can call his office at 215-348-6060