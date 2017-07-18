Montco. State Rep. Says Borrowing is Not a Revenue Plan

Lawmakers continue efforts on developing a revenue plan for the 32 billion dollar state budget.

Montgomery County State Rep. Mary Jo Daley says, the GOP revenue plan will only add to the current problems.

“It fails to provide fair and sustainable solutions to our budget mess and is heavily reliant on borrowing more money and increasing our debt to maintain our current operating costs. One proposal we heard is that our Republican colleagues plan to borrow up 1.8 billion dollars using future payments of the tobacco fund to repay the debt.

Daley and other Democrats agree that it’s time to tax gas drillers.