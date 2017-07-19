Amish Couple Sentenced For Gifting Their Daughters

44 year old Daniel Stoltzfus, who admitted to gifting his six daughters is sentenced 3 ½ to 7 years in prison.

His wife, 43 year old, Savilla, received 3 to 7 years behind bars. The Amish couple gifted their six daughters for money to Lee Kaplan. The 52 year old Feasterville, Bucks County man sexually abused the girls for several years, fathering two children with one of the girls. Kaplan was arrested in June of 2016 after neighbors reported him to police. Kaplan will be sentenced in September. He could face a life sentence. Daniel and Savilla Stoltzfus say they accepted the money from Kaplan so they could leave the Amish community. The girls are together in a foster home in Lancaster County.