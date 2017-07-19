Community Committed to Library in Telford

The Indian Valley Public Library is developing a blueprintFor its future.

Director, Margie Stern says the community Knows its value.

“On Facebook, a realtor was sending a message to someone about buying a house in Telford, saying this is what the
Library is doing this is a great place, so we have realtors that realize you have to have a really good school district and library to sell houses.”

Stern was a guest on comment please by univest which broadcast live from the library in telford yesterday.A strategic plan has been completed and a feasiblity study for the current building is expected to get Underway soon.

