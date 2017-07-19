Court Hearing in September For Two Men in Murders on Farm

A preliminary hearing will be held for cousins, Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz, both 20 years old, on September 7th at the Bucks County Courthouse in connection with the murders of four Bucks County men on a Solebury Township farm two farm from july 5th through july 7th.

Philadelphia Detectives are investigating claims made by DiNardo that he killed two more people five years ago in the city. Services for Jimi Partick, Thomas Meo, Mark Sturgis and Dean Finocchiaro, will be held tonight through Saturday. The men were all between the ages of 19 and 22.

