DePasquale Has Harsh Criticism For Pa. Turnpike Toll Hike

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale responds to the Pa. Turnpike Commission’s decision to raise tolls by 6 percent.

The 6 percent increase for EZ-Pass and cash customers starts in January of 2018. DePasquale says, the increases will soon have an impact on those who will no longer be able to afford the toll road.

“It used to be an affordable trip, but now they are pricing middle class families out of being able to drive on the turnpike.”

DePasquale says it’s time for legislative action to change the dynamic.

“I understand the financial part of the situation that mandates the Turnpike Commission must pay PennDOT 450 Million a year, but the revenue source needs to come from another area instead of constantly raising tolls.”

DePasquale says, the drivers who use the turnpike will start to use side roads and then those roads will suffer the stress of additional use.