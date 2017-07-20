Lansdale Police To Take Part in Night Out Against Crime

Lansdale Borough Council is on board with The Night Out Against Crime.

Wednesday night Council approved a motion to support the Borough Police Department as it participates for the first time in the national event that puts law enforcement officers more in touch with the communities they serve. Borough Council President Denton Burnell says the initiative came from the police officers themselves.

“Our department came to us and said they wanted to be a part of it and obviously we support their effort to more sort of naturally engage the community.”

Lansdale Borough Police Sergeant, Mike Trail says the Borough celebration of the night out against crime will take place between 6pm and 9pm on Tuesday, August 1st in the Police Department parking lot at the Borough Hall complex on Vine Street.

“We’re going to have a tent setup with some informational material for crime prevention. We’re going to be giving away hotdogs, anyone can come down and grab a Dietz and Watson hotdog, sponsor of national night out and we’re going to have a police car out there it’ll be a static display so you can come down and take a look at it, but our main purpose to have officers out there and in the neighborhoods to engage the community.”

Lansdale is joining more than 16,000 communities nationwide that will be participating in The Night Out Against Crime this year.