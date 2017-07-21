Lansdale Borough Police Hierarchy Sees Changes

With time comes change and that’s certainly the case at the Lansdale Borough Police Department.

While Lansdale Police Chief Bob McDyre’s last day wearing the badge was March 31st, his official retirement day is July 23rd. Since McDyre’s departure to crickets and contemplation, Lieutenant Alex Kromdyk has been acting Chief of Police, but Kromdyk will soon get the fishing gear out and head to his favorite spot. The long time popular Lansdale Police officer, who started with the department in the early 90’s, rising in rank from Sergeant to Lieutenant before becoming acting chief, will retire on July 30th. Lansdale Borough Council, at its meeting Wednesday night, appointed Sergeant Mike Trail as acting Chief of Police effective July 31st at 12:01AM. A nationwide and local search is underway for Lansdale’s next Chief of Police.