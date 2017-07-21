Montco. Budget Tracking as Expected

Montgomery County officials have released a first quarter finance report and the numbers indicate that the budget is tracking as expected.

The County collected almost 100 million dollars during the first three months of this year. That’s about 25 percent of anticipated revenue. Chief Financial Officer Dean Dortone told the Commissioners Thursday that there weren’t any surprises on the expense side either.

“For the first quarter of the year nothing unusual that we would have anticipated. The winter was somewhat mild, we have a number of small storms. We do have some higher overtime costs, but they’re offset by staff vacancy savings so there are some departments within the organization that took a little bit longer of time to fill their position. Sometime overtime costs are just necessary, particularly in the public safety side.”

Dortone also said the 219-thousand dollar cost of the first bill cosby sexual assault trial is a relatively small part of county expenses overall and he does not expect it to have a major impact on finances during quarter two of the year.