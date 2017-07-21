Police Raid Lansdale Home in Drug Bust

Two Lansdale brothers are behind bars on drug charges after being arrested during a Wednesday morning raid.

Lansdale Borough and Telford Police uncovered information over the last several months concerning two brothers who were allegedly selling a variety of drugs out of a Lansdale location. Chan and Chheng Ploysy, 30 and 31 years old of the 800 block of Andover Road, face five counts each of charges that include felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felony conspiracy and related charges. The raid, carried out by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Local Drug Task Force, found a supply of cocaine, over four pounds of pot, a quantity of synthetic meth. Its street name is called “Molly.” Police also confiscated paraphernalia, packaging and suspected drug money. The Ploysy brothers are being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after failing to post on 50,000 dollars bail each.