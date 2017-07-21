http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png News Director2017-07-21 12:09:192017-07-21 12:09:19Woman Stabbed to Death in Perkiomen Township
Woman Stabbed to Death in Perkiomen Township
A woman is stabbed to death in Perkiomen Township.
The woman’s daughter made the grim discovery at around three this morning. It happened inside a home on the 400 block of Abbey Lane in the Township. According to police reports, the woman, in her mid 50’s, was found by her daughter with a knife in her chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.