Elderly Couple Killed in House Fire

Cheltenham Township firefighters respond to a fire that erupted Sunday morning at an Elkins Park home on the 600 block of Spring Avenue that proved to be fatal.

A neighbor called 911 just after 4:30 to report that flames were shooting out of the front bedroom, but by the time firefighters were able to bring the fierce blaze under control, a couple, both 98 years old, would be pronounced dead at the scene. The couple has been identified as Roy and Helen Finestone. Cheltenham Township Fire Company Deputy Fire Marshall, Timothy Schuck says, the cause of the fire is not yet known, but he believes the blaze started in the bedroom. 150 firefighters brought blaze under control at 6:45 Sunday morning. Schuck also said that there’s no indication of foul play.