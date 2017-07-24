Man Shot to Death in Hatfield Township Home

/in /by

Hatfield Township Police and the Montgomery County D.A.’s office investigate the shooting death of a 31 year old man.

Police say it happened Saturday, just before midnight, as a result of a disturbance at a home on the 2400 block of East Orvilla Road. Police say, the person who fired the fatal shot called 911 and remained at the residence until police arrived. An autopsy was conducted Sunday. No charges have been filed yet.

