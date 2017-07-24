Round Guys Brewing Co. Lansdale’s Business of The Month

Lansdale officials have named their Business of The Month for July. It’s Round Guys Brewing Company on West Main Street.

Round Guys Brewing Company opened its doors five years ago and has gained media attention as one of the best micro breweries in the region. Scott Rudich of Round Guys thanked Mayor Andy Szekely during the business of the month presentation last week.

“I met him when he was trying to get me to put a brewery in the 311 Arts Center and I didn’t want to be in the Arts Center, but I wanted to be in Lansdale. I’d like to thank him for saying let’s try Lansdale.

Borough Economic Development Committee Member Mark Ladley presented Round Guys with the Business of The Month Award.

“In addition to brining positive media attention to our Borough, they’ve used their position to showcase local artists and concerts, assisted animal shelters by hosting adoptable pets and supported LBGT artists by building one of the best drag cabarets in the region.

Round Guys features a full menu, including one for the kids.