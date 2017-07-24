More Talks Ahead to Iron Out Teacher Contract in NPSD

Teacher contract talks continue in the North Penn School District. The School Board met last week for the first time since the expiration of the previous agreement on June 30th.

Board President Vince Sherpinsky is optimistic about the process.

“We had a meeting in July, we’re going to have another meeting in the first week in August and I hope to make progress. I mean we are having some serious conversations about what our needs are financially, what are limitations are financially and what we can do to make sure our people get a fair contract.”

Sherpinsky adds, all issues remain on the table.