Man Shot to Death in Hatfield Twp. Home Identified

A 31 year old man who was shot to death just before midnight Saturday in a Hatfield Township home, as a result of what police called a disturbance, has been identified by the Montgomery County Corner’s office as Jeremy Chasteen.

The Montgomery County Corner’s office says Chasteen was shot once in the head. The person who fired the lethal shot remained at the scene on the 2400 block of East Orvilla Road until police arrived. The name of the shooter, owner of the home and other details of the lethal shooting remain a mystery. No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.