Pa’s Two U.S. Senators Opposing Views on Medicaid

Republican lawmakers in D.C. continue to tout their legislation in an effort to replace the Affordable Care Act, a move that will also impact Medicaid.

Pa U.S. Senator, Bob Casey plans to introduce amendments to the bill, should it at some point get the support of 50 Senators.

“The main thing is to keep making the arguments as to why this won’t work and why it’s a mistake to decimate Medicaid. We have to preserve all that we can if the bill moves forward.”

Casey says has major differences concerning the future of Medicaid with Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, who is calling for states to pay their fair share of Medicaid. Toomey has also been a critic of the Affordable Care Act and hopes it can be replaced or repealed. A vote is expected Tuesday in the Senate to bring debate over the Republican bill, known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017.