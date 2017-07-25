Towamencin Takes a Closer Look at Curbs in The Township

A curb replacement program could be in the works in Towamencin.

The Township Supervisors are considering a measure that would require homeowners to replace the curbing in front of their property if necessary when the road is repaved. A year or two notice in advance of construction would be provided. Township Manager Rob Ford says the issue goes beyond curb appeal.

“Curbs help support the roadway when the heavy vehicles and cars drive over that road, it actually spreads out over time and that keeps it from unraveling. So there’s a functional purpose for it, not just aesthetics.”

The Township will continue to inspect curbing and require its replacement if necessary when a home is sold.