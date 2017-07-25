Upper Gwynedd Twp. Commissioners Reject Plans For New WaWa

Wawa’s quest to build a store with gas pumps on Sumneytown Pike and West Point Pike has been rejected by the Upper Gwynedd Township Commissioners.

Upper Gwynedd Township attorney’s and Merck Pharmaceuticals, Montgomery County’s largest employer, opposed two sets of plans based on what they believe will be added traffic congestion. The developer of the site, Bruce Goodman, told the Commissioners the next step will likely be the court system. Goodman said, traffic congestion in the area is created by Merck.