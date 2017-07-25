Wayne Woman Sentenced in Kidnapping Baby at Mall

A woman who found guilty of snatching a baby from the food court at the King of Prussia Mall last March has been sentenced.

33 year old, Cherie Amoore from wayne, Pa. was given a sentence 1 1/2 to 7 years in prison. The defense asked for house arrest in an effort to allow Amoore to receive mental health treatment, but that request was denied. The prosecution characterized Amoore as a con artist and that the sentence was necessary. Last march, Amoore followed Malika Lewis-Hunter to the food court of the mall. When her son began to cry, Amoore asked if she could hold the infant, but when hunter turned away for a brief moment, Amoore bolted from the food court with the baby. Later that evening, after a massive five search for several hours, Amoore’s boyfriend put two and two together after seeing the amber alerts. Police discovered the baby at her apartment. The child was reunited with its mother, Malika Lewis-Hunter, who was present at Amoore’s sentencing Monday. During the frantic ordeal, Amoore tried to make people believe the then 7 week old baby was her child.