Gas Prices Likely to Increase Over The Next Month

Oil prices climbed by four percent Tuesday, according to Gas Buddy.Com, but how will it impact prices at the pump.

Patrick DeHann is a Senior Petroleum Analyst at Gas Buddy.Com.

“That’s likely to translate to some prices to finish out the summer. Gas prices on average throughout Pennsylvania stand at 2.50 a gallon, although there are stations that have it cheaper than that and that will start drifting higher, probably not noticeably, we’re not talking about 3.00 dollars a gallon, but we could see prices increase 5 to 10 cents over the coming weeks. It all depends on if oil prices sustain these levels that we’ve seen them rebounding to.”

Dehann, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Wednesday, predicts prices to drop, starting in September, as refineries switch to the winter blend of gas, which is cheaper to make. DeHann says, the cost for a gallon of gas by the end of the year could drop to 2.00 dollars a gallon.