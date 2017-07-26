Man Charged with Homicide By Vehicle in May Crash

A Richland Township man is charged with homicide by vehicle in connection with a crash in Montgomery Township in May.

The crash took the life Lansdale resident, Robert Sykes Sr. According to court records, 50 year old David Campbell was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs when his van struck a 2004 Toyota, driven by Sykes, killing the 85 year old man and seriously injuring his 86 year old wife, Mary Sykes. The crash happened at the intersection of Richardson Road and Shady Lane just 8:30 on the morning of May 23rd. Campbell was set free after posting 50,000 bail. According to court documents, Campbell blood alcohol was three time the legal limit. Campbell faces a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Andrea Duffy on Thursday. Robert Sykes Sr. had five children and 13 grandchildren.