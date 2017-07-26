Pundit Says President Still Has Time For Legislative Wins

Political pundit and pollster, Dr. Terry Madonna says President Trump may be down politically, but he’s far from out.

Madonna says there is clear turmoil in the White House as evidenced by the latest rumors surrounding the possible firing of Attorney General, Jeff Sessions.

“Most of the time you would says no, but with Trump, there’s no predicting how he’s likely to act. He could fire him and he’s very upset over the recusal because Sessions when he was Senator met with Russian diplomats and because he recused himself he can’t help Trump in the Russian investigation.”

Madonna was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Tuesday afternoon. He says it’s not too late for Trump to score legislative wins, including tax reform, which is being held up by the lack of movement on healthcare.