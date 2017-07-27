Fatal Fire in Abington Township

/in /by

A man is dead after an overnight fire at an Abington Township home.

Four fire companies were called to the 600 block of Garfield Avenue at around 2am. According to reports, a neighbor saw flames engulfing the home and called 911. Firefighters, according to reports, had a difficult time battling the blaze because the inside of the home was cluttered. It’s not yet known what caused the blaze. The man’s age and identity have not been released.

Related posts:

  1. Police Shutdown Lansdale Man’s alleged Drug Operation
  2. Man Dies in Whitpain Township House Fire.
  3. Montco., Bucks Collect Record Amount of Prescription Drugs
  4. Firefighters Battle Blaze in East Norriton
  5. Cousins: DiNardo and Kratz Charged with Murders of Missing Bucks Men
  6. Lansdale Borough Police Hierarchy Sees Changes