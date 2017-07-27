Fatal Fire in Abington Township

A man is dead after an overnight fire at an Abington Township home.

Four fire companies were called to the 600 block of Garfield Avenue at around 2am. According to reports, a neighbor saw flames engulfing the home and called 911. Firefighters, according to reports, had a difficult time battling the blaze because the inside of the home was cluttered. It’s not yet known what caused the blaze. The man’s age and identity have not been released.