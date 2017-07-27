Souderton Woman Sentenced in Fentanyl Deaths

Two men who died as a result of taking counterfeit Percocet pills, which contained two types of Fentynal, results in a prison term for a 24 year old woman Souderton woman.

Brianna Burns was sentenced on July 25th nine to 18 years in prison for supplying the pills that ended the lives of William Grzyminski from East Greenville and Trumbauersville resident, Justin Eschenberg. They two were found dead in early November 2015 after using the pills. Burns, according to court records, sold some pills to Kyle Wireman. He then sold an unknown amount of those pills to Justin Eschenberg. Wireman, from Franconia, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in May to 15 years in prison for his part in the sale of the pills to Justin Eschenberg.