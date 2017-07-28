Developer Proposes New Wawa with Gas Pumps in Towamencin

Towamencin officials earlier this week reviewed plans for a new Wawa convenience store at Sumneytown Pike and Forty Foot Road in Kulpsville.

The concept sketches included six gas pumps covered by a canopy. Developer Jason Lang told the township supervisors the idea is to combine the existing Wawa with the Lukoil gas station next door:

“We would propose to consolidate those two lots. Demolish the existing Wawa as well as the existing Lukeoil station and replace that with a new Wawa with gas.”

The Supervisors gave the plan a receptive ear and suggested the developer submit fully engineered plans.

