Developer Proposes New Wawa with Gas Pumps in Towamencin
Towamencin officials earlier this week reviewed plans for a new Wawa convenience store at Sumneytown Pike and Forty Foot Road in Kulpsville.
The concept sketches included six gas pumps covered by a canopy. Developer Jason Lang told the township supervisors the idea is to combine the existing Wawa with the Lukoil gas station next door:
“We would propose to consolidate those two lots. Demolish the existing Wawa as well as the existing Lukeoil station and replace that with a new Wawa with gas.”
The Supervisors gave the plan a receptive ear and suggested the developer submit fully engineered plans.