Disbarred Attorney Accused of Bilking More Clients

Patrick Bradley, disbarred attorney, first came to the attention of the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office in April when it was determined that he allegedly stole client funds in the amount of nearly 147,000.

In recent days the 45 year old Collegeville resident has been charged with allegedly bilking five additional clients. Bradley is accused of not performing legal work for some of the clients and using money that was meant for the care of an elderly woman who resides in a Berks County facility. The D.A.’s office says, Bradley used the money for his personal expenses, including utility bills and visits to restaurants. The investigation has discovered 17 victims, but Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele says, it’s possible that Bradley may have additional victims. Steele adds, anyone who believes they’ve been victimized by Bradley should call the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610—278-3368. Bradley is free on 50,000 unsecured bail. He faces an August 22nd preliminary hearing. The Pennsylvania Lawyers Fund For Client Security looks to reimburse victims of attorney dishonesty in the practice of law. Their website is palawfund.com.