How High Can The Stock Market Climb

Director of Univest Wealth Management, Bill Van Sant says a pullback might be expected soon.

However, Van Sant adds, the run up may continue for a while.

“Let’s put in context, I think we have the S&P up ten percent this year. It’s not like it’s going up 30 or 40 percent, so you worry about that overheating and that’s what we pay attention to, but considering where we’re at with GDP growth and market growth, you could see this growth period extending probably for another year.”

Van Sant, a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Friday afternoon there is room for caution.

“It’s inevitable that you may have some pullback, maybe seven, eight, nine percent. We had a little volatility in June, but really very short and very shallow. Volatility’s at an almost all time low.”

Van Sant says, investors have few options to make money, so they keep investing in the stock market.