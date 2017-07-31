Man Arrested For Allegedly Downloading, Sharing Child Porn

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office announces the arrest of an Ambler man in connection with child porn.

The D.A.’s office, Abington Township police and the Pennsylvania Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force concluded a joint investigation with the arrest of 38 year old Aron Gremore of Ambler. The investigation accuses Gremore of allegedly downloading child porn and sharing it. An Abington Township Police Detective, assigned to look for people downloading and sharing child porn, received 66 explicit video files from Gremore’s computer. The videos, according to the investigation, showed children under the age of 18 years of age engaging in sexual acts and posing sexually explicit ways. The investigation determined that the videos came from Gremore’s IP address on June 8th. He’s being held on 250,000 bail after his arrest on July 27th. Gremore faces multiple charges and will appear in court for an August 8th preliminary hearing.