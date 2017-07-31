New Jersey Man Accused of Trying to Meet Teen

A Sicklerville, New Jersey man faces a list of charges after allegedly trying to meet what he thought was going to be a 13 year old girl, but the alleged desired encounter would end when two detectives showed up.

The undercover investigation, carried by the East Norriton Township Police Department, in cooperation with Montgomery County D.A.’s Office and the Pennsylvania Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, ended with the arrest of Troy Reese. The 32 year old man was arrested in the Borough of Conshohocken on July 21st at around 6pm, where he agreed to meet the 13 year old girl. According to evidence collected in the investigation, Reese allegedly sent sexual messages when he thought he was communicating with a teenage girl. Reese was last being held on 50,000 bail. He faces an August 3rd preliminary hearing.