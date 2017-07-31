Retail Continues to Struggle Regionally and Nationwide

Changes in how consumers buy continues to bring changes to the brick and mortar retail industry. J.C. Penny is will close three stores Monday.

The stores slated to close at the end of business today, the J.C Penny store in the King of Prussia Mall, the J.C. Penny in the Willow Grove Mall and the J.C. Penny in the Philadelphia Mills Mall. J.C. Penny announced the closures in March. 5,000 jobs will be lost due to the closures. 138 J.C. Penny stores are closing across the nation.