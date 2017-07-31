Shapiro Urges Victims to Call Clergy Abuse Hotline

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro continues to remind citizens that child sex abuse is often carried out by predators who know how to get to their victims.

Shapiro recently commented on this fact after another catholic priest was arrested in Western Pa. for allegedly sexually abused a 10 year old boy in the early 1990’s. Shapiro urges victims to get in touch with the Attorney General’s office.

“If anyone has information regarding child sexual abuse within the Roman Catholic Church here in Pennsylvania, please contact, the Attorney General’s Clergy Abuse Hotline at 1-888-538-8541.

Retired priest John Thomas Sweeney was arrested in the Western, Pa case. The sex abuse allegedly happened during the 1991-92 school year.