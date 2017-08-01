Changes Are in The Works at The Hillcrest Shopping Center

The Hillcrest Shopping center is located on East Main Street in Lansdale.

Borough Council has granted preliminary approval for two new buildings there. Earlier this month Council Member Leon Angelichio applauded developer Trefoil Properties.

“This is a company that is reinvesting in our Borough and reinvigorating an existing location as opposed to just building something somewhere else and kind of letting an existing location fall into disrepair, they’re reinvesting in Lansdale.”

The plans include more green space along the Main Street frontage of the shopping center.